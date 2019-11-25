United, Sheffield share spoils in 6-goal thriller

Manchester United and Sheffield United settled form a share of the points after a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with the home side grabbing a late equaliser after a three-goal blitz from the visitors in just seven minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, outplayed for most of the game by the promoted side, trailed 2-0 after a first-half goal from John Fleck and a second-half effort from in-form striker Lys Mousset.

Chris Wilder’s team had been hungrier and more dominant for the opening 65 minutes, but from nowhere, United were back in the game when 19-year-old Brandon Williams volleyed in his first senior goal in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Mason Greenwood, 18, equalised minutes after coming on, sweeping in Daniel James’ low cross.

And with the Red Devils now flying forward, Rashford fired home in the 79th minute after more good work from James down the left.

But still the drama was not over, with Oliver McBurnie controlling the ball and firing past David de Gea to level at 3-3 in the 90th minute. The goal stood after a VAR check for handball.

The result means Manchester United are ninth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea while Sheffield United are sixth, a point ahead.