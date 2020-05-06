United look to extend Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford

Premier League giants Manchester United would like to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay after the expiration of his loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May.

An extension would depend on the situation with the Chinese Super League club as they edge towards the start of the season in the country where Covid-19 originated at the end of 2019.

Ighalo made his shock deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the ex-Watford striker has impressed the Old Trafford faithful.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in three starts for the club before the pause to all sporting activities occasioned by the novel coronavirus.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 – the day after he netted a stunning goal at LASK in the Europa League – and play is unlikely to resume until mid-June at the earliest.

Ighalo’s loan deal expires on May 31 and, despite their attacking injury issues easing, United are understood to be open to extending his Old Trafford stint.

Former Super Eagles striker Ighalo supported United as a boy and has stated that he is willing to forego a £400 per week contract extension tabled by Shenhua in a bid to continue living his Old Trafford dream.

