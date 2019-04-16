United Legend Scholes Charged by FA over Betting Scandal

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has been charged with misconduct by the FA over an alleged breach of the betting rules.

There are allegations that Scholes placed 140 bets on matches between August 2015 and January 2019.

Scholes, 44, was hired as the manager of League Two side, Oldham, in February 2019, but quit after 31 days in charge.

The former England midfielder has been given until 26 April 2019 to respond to the FA charge.

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with Manchester United and was capped 66 times by England, retired from playing in 2013 and became a part-owner of Salford in 2014 alongside former United players Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.