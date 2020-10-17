United in Pogba extension talks

Manchester United have triggered the one-year option on Paul Pogba’s contract, extending the midfielder’s stay at Old Trafford until 2022.

The 27-year-old France World Cup winner would have been out of contract at the end of this season.

This comes as Pogba said a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid would be “a dream” during the international break.

It is understood the decision to extend his contract was taken a few weeks ago, before Pogba’s comments.

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus for a club record £89m in 2016.

He has started all three of United’s Premier League this term, including the 6-1 home thrashing by Tottenham.

