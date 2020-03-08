United complete league double over City

Manchester United completed the Premier League double over derby rivals Manchester City for the first time in a decade after winning 2-0 at Old Trafford Sunday.

Anthony Martial’s first-half goal and an injury time strike from Scott McTominay gave United the precious three points as they chase Champions League football next season.

It is a win that leaves Liverpool – ho now have a 25-point lead at the top of the table – requiring only two more wins to secure their first league title for 30 years and Manchester United only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It’s also the Red Devils’ first derby league double since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Martial’s strike squirmed under Ederson to give City the lead, and though Sergio Aguero had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, United sealed a crucial win with McTominay’s strike to take their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.