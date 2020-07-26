United, Chelsea qualify for Champions League; Villa survive

Manchester United and Chelsea sealed Champions League places on Sunday as Bournemouth and Watford got relegated on a dramatic final day of the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves 2-0 thanks to two goals on the stroke of half time.

At the other end of the table, Bournemouth and managerless Watford dropped to the Championship while Aston Villa fans breathed a huge sigh of relief after they got the draw they needed at West Ham.

Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League next season where they will be joined by Tottenham, who drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace to leapfrog Wolves.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea required just a draw to seal Champions League qualification for next term and two goals in first-half stoppage time gave them breathing space.

Mason Mount whipped in from a free-kick to give Chelsea the lead and the home side went further in front almost immediately, when Olivier Giroud slid home.

United broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Martial was upended. Substitute Jesse Lingard scored late to seal the win.

The result is bitter blow for Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester, who have been camped in the top four for almost the whole campaign until a late season slump.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park but needed West Ham to beat Aston Villa to survive.

