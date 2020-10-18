United bounce back with late flurry against Newcastle

Marcus Rashford inspired Manchester United to a deserved 4-1 win over Newcastle United in a thrilling match at a near empty St James’ Park Saturday night.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang the changes after the horror show against Tottenham before the international break, and his side got off to the worst possible start when the ball deflected off Luke Shaw for an own goal in the second minute.

But under-fire United captain Harry Maguire pulled his side level with a thumping header from a corner in the 23rd minute.

The Red Devils should have gone ahead from the spot after Rashford was fouled, but goalkeeper Karl Darlow was up to the task, beating the spot kick from Fernandes away with his forearm.

However, Fernandes made no mistake four minutes from time, finishing off a superb flowing counter attack by lashing the ball into the top right corner to give his side the lead.

Newcastle crumbled in the final minutes as Aaron Wan-Bissaka stepped up to fire into the same top corner for his first senior goal in stoppage time, and Rashford – provider of two of his side’s goals – added a fourth with a cleverly-timed run and cool finish to complete the rout.

The win puts Manchester United 14th on six points, while Newcastle are 11th on seven points.

