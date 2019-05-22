UNILAG Graduate, 23, Declared Missing in Lagos

A 23-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos, Wuraola Bello, has been reported missing since Thursday, May 16, raising fears that she has been abducted.

It is understood that Miss Wuraola was last contacted by her sister, Fadesola Bello, on Thursday evening while returning from her office at Ikeja

However, her phone which had been tracked by the Nigerian Police indicates that she is within her residence, Gowon Estate, near Egbeda.

Speaking on the incident, Fadesola Bello said her missing sister has never gone out without informing them and has also not complained of being stalked, TheNation writes.

“I spoke with her around 7pm on Thursday. She works in Ikeja and she told me she was returning home. Then, when it was raining around 7:55pm, I called again. This time the phone rang, but she did not pick. So, I assumed it was the rain.

“But we did not see her after the rain and the next time I tried her number, it said it was unavailable and later said switched off.

“My sister does not have many friends. She never goes out without telling us where she is going. She never complained about anyone stalking her or any fears.

“We stay with our parents and it has not been an easy period. We tracked her phone and it showed that the location was within the estate. But, we have searched and have not found her.

“We have reported to the police and they are looking for her. We are pleading with Nigerians to join us in prayers and also assist us with any information that will lead to finding her,” Folashade said.