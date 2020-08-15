UNILAG ASUU rejects removal of VC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos chapter, has said there is no going back in its rejection of the removal of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

UNILAG Governing Council headed by Dr Wale Babalakin had on Wednesday removed Ogundipe from office over allegations of gross misconduct.

Consequently, the council appointed Prof. Theophilus Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, the acting vice chancellor.

However, the institution’s Senate and all its workers unions have condemned Ogundipe’s removal, saying it flouted the university’s regulations as the council did not give him an opportunity to defend himself.

They all made a vote of confidence on Ogundipe on Thursday and vowed not to recognise the acting vice-chancellor.

The lecturers vowed to challenge Ogundipe’s “illegal and draconian” removal and the appointment of Soyombo.

