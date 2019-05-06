UNIJOS Student Found Dead in Hostel

A 23-year-old 200 level student from the Department of Marketing, University of Jos, Mercy Naan, has been found dead in Zion Hostel in Naraguta.

Miss Naan was said to have been reported missing by her parents to the Security Department of University of Jos since on the 3rd of May, 2019, before she was found dead in Room number 23 of the hostel, Daily Trust writes.

The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police, who confirmed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna, said the student’s corpse was recovered on Sunday afternoon after students raised the alarm of a nasty odour coming out of her room.

“On 05/05/019 at about 1530hrs, the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command in Jos received a distress call from the Security Department, University of Jos to the effect that on same date at about 15OOhrs, some students of the institution raised alarm over an unusual odour coming out from Room number 23 Zion Hostel in Naraguta, University of Jos.

“After the report, a combine team, comprising of the Police, the University Security and the Medical personnel of the University mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced open and the motionless body of one Mercy Naan ‘f’ a 23 years old 200 level student from the Department of Marketing was seen and recovered to the University Clinic.

“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the University Clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same University for Autopsy. Preliminary investigation further revealed that Miss Mercy was reported missing by her parents to the Security Department, University of Jos on 03/05/19,” the statement partly read.

The statement added that detectives of the Plateau State Police Command have since commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death.