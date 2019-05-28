UNICAL Suspends 3 Students for Robbery, Cultism

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended three students for alleged involvement in criminal activities such as robbery, cultism and forgery.

According to a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Moses Abang, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, approved the suspension of the students.

Those suspended include Bassey Divine, a 400-level student of the Department of Sociology, who was accused of alleged forgery of the GSS result sheets, and Ofem David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies, who was suspended for alleged involvement in robbery.

The third student, Collins Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech, was suspended for alleged cult-related activities.

The suspended students were advised to stay away from the campus while preparing to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

The respective deans and heads of departments were directed to take note and ensure full compliance with the directive.