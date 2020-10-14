UnfollowBuhari if you support #EndSARS – Reno Omokri

An ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has urged all #EndSARS supporters to unfollow the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Twitter.

Omokri made this know in a series of tweets while airing is disapproval for the new outfit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), named to replace the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Reno has since joined a host of Nigerians to reject the announcement, calling it a mere name change that is insignificant in the clamour for a change in policing in the country.

He tweeted:

“If you support #EndSARS, then #UnfollowBuhari General @MBuhari on Twitter. Unfollowing Buhari shows him and the world that Nigerians follow leaders, not brutes. A man who sent soldiers to beat peaceful protesters is a brute, not a leader.”

