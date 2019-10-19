‘Unemployment increasing under Buhari’ – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) says Nigeria’s unemployment rate has been increasing since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The group said this in a report that reviewed the main economic agenda of the Buhari administration, titled: “An assessment of the effectiveness of government policies and programmes on economic growth and development, 2016-2019”.

CDD said some government actions and policies have generated employment, “but at a slower rate than the increase in the workforce,” adding that “unemployment has, therefore, been increasing.”

“Though youth and graduate employment have recently diminished slightly, they are still unacceptably high,” the report read.

It said the various employment generation schemes introduced by the federal government have to be considerably up-scaled” for them to have a significant impact.

“More importantly, Commercial banks have to be incentivised to substantially increase their lending to the private sector, particularly agricultural production and processing and MSMEs,” it said.

CDD also said though Nigeria’s economic growth has been “turning positive,” it has been “lower than stated targets.”

“This is partly due to slow or uneven growth of critical sectors such as crude oil, agriculture, manufacturing and power,” it said.