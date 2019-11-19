Undergraduate, serving 24-year sentence, masterminds $100m scam from jail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] on Monday revealed that an internet scam artist, Hope Olusegun Aroke, serving a 24-year prison sentence is coordinating fraud from jail.

Aroke, who was sent to prison by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja in 2016 over his involvement in a scam that fetched him N25m, was said to have been about to flee to Malaysia when he was nabbed, prosecuted and sentenced.

But he didn’t turn a new leaf as he remained in ‘active communication with other high-value targets that are currently being investigated by the Commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering”, says the Lagos Zonal office of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency further revealed that Aroke, 28, masterminded the commission of $100m internet scam from prison.

Aroke, an undergraduate of Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia, was jailed on 25th January 2016 for his involvement in an internet scam that fetched him Four Thousand Ringgit ( about N25m then).

Justice Okunnu found him guilty on two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence; cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery, and sentenced him to twelve years imprisonment.

During prosecution, Aroke admitted sending the money to Nigeria through one Angela, who later helped him deposit its naira equivalent in a new generation bank.

Upon his arrest, two exotic cars valued at N23,000,000 were recovered from him.