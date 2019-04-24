Unable to Feed, Man Tries to Sell Son, Daughter for N350,000 in Calabar

In a heart-wrenching story of the ravages of poverty, a 30-year-old man, Edet Essien Inyang, has been arrested for attempting to sell two of his children in Calabar, Cross River State.

Inyang took his two children – a male and female – to Murray Street where he sought for buyers to enable him to raise money for food.

The suspect revealed that the money from the sales would save him from the poverty he was going through.

Speaking on the gut-wrenching story, a witness, who gave his name as Clement Ekem said:

“He came here with the children and asked after one rich man on this street and when he did not see the man, we asked him, what he was looking, he said he was looking for someone to buy his two children.

“The man said the male child is N200, 000 and the female N150,000”

Ekem said adding that himself and others were taken aback by what the man said, and tried to stop him from taking the children elsewhere to sell.

“We had to delay him while making effort to contact the police at Atakpa Police Station which is close-by and the Police, immediately sent a team to arrest the suspect.

“He said he is from Akwa Ibom State but resides in Usung Inyang which is in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State”.

The police have reportedly taken over the matter.