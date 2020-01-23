UN demands probe of Saudi Crown Prince over Bezos phone hack

UN human rights experts have demanded an immediate investigation into allegations Saudi Arabia’s crown prince hacked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phone.

They also called for the investigation of Mohammed bin Salman for “continuous, direct and personal efforts to target perceived opponents”.

In an extraordinary development, a message from a phone number used by the prince has been implicated in a breach of Mr Bezos’s data.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Mr Bezos – who also owns the Washington Post – worsened after Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government and one of the newspaper’s staff, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The killing took place months after the alleged cyber-hack took place.

Mr Bezos’s phone was hacked after he received a WhatsApp message in May 2018 that was sent from the crown prince’s personal account, The Guardian writes.

An investigation into the data breach reportedly found that the billionaire’s phone began secretly sharing huge amounts of data after he received the encrypted video file.

And the independent UN experts – Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions and extrajudicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur on freedom of expression – said the crown prince’s “possible involvement” had to be investigated.

In a statement, Ms Callamard and Mr Kaye said: “The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the crown prince in surveillance of Mr Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, the Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.”

It said the allegations reinforced “other reporting pointing to a pattern of targeted surveillance of perceived opponents and those of broader strategic importance to the Saudi authorities”.

The experts linked the case heavily to the Khashoggi murder, saying the Post reporter’s phone had been hacked at the same time as Mr Bezos’s.

They said there had been “a massive, clandestine online campaign against Mr Bezos and Amazon, apparently targeting him principally as the owner of the Washington Post”.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of the kingdom’s US embassy issued an outright denial of the allegations against the crown prince.

“We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” the embassy said.

Mr Bezos has made no response to the UN experts’ statement, but did tweet an image of himself with Khashoggi’s fiancée, along with the tag #Jamal: