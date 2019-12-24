Un-BEE-lievable! Players run for cover as bees invade pitch in Tanzania [Video]

A rather strange sight occurred during a game in Tanzania, with players diving to the ground when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch.

The incident took place during a game between two local sides, Young Africans and Iringa United, at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the BBC reports.

The bees entered the stadium in the 53rd minute of the game, with players falling to the ground to protect themselves, while the referee took off.

Some of the players were stung but play eventually resumed following a short delay.

Fans also ran for cover but officials were able to see the funny side after the scare was over.

Young Africans ended up winning the game 4-0.

See a clip of the incident below.