Umar resumes as EFCC acting chairman

The Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, has assumed duties as the acting chairman of the agency.

Until his assumption, Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, was the second most senior official at the agency.

His elevation comes amid push from some quarters in government for the Secretary of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, to be appointed as acting chairman pending the completion of the ongoing probe of the former acting chairman Ibrahim Magu or the appointment of a new chief.

But the move was strongly opposed because Olukoyede is a civilian.

There were also viral reports on Wednesday afternoon that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, had been tapped for the job.

