Umahi was APC at heart – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, says Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has always been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at heart even while he was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said even while in the PDP Umahi had always loved and respected President Muhammadu Buhari and was PDP in the exterior, but APC at heart.

Adesina in a piece on Friday titled, ‘Dave Umahi’s Heart of Lion’, praised the Ebonyi State governor for been courageous enough to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

“Umahi had been a PDP man, possibly all of his political career. He was a deputy governor to Martin Elechi for eight years, succeeded him as governor, and is now in his second term.

“Umahi had always loved and respected President Muhammadu Buhari, and never hid it, though they were of different political parties. And the President reciprocated in like manner. In fact, the first State the President ever visited in the country, and passed the night, was Ebonyi. Umahi was PDP in the exterior, but APC at heart,” he said.

While praising Umahi’s action, Adesina said, “Gov Umahi has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. He has officially crossed from the PDP to APC. Only a man with the heart of a lion could do that.”

What Umahi exhibited last month in crossing from PDP to APC can best be described as the heart of a lion. We know how the region he hails from has long been overtaken by the PDP, and with little to show for it. Their roads were dilapidated, bridges rickety, and in fact, the second bridge over the River Niger was built by mouth for the 16 years PDP held sway. Now, President Buhari is building the bridge, and is poised to complete it in 2022. Holy Moses!

Why did the South East hold tenaciously to PDP, despite being given the shorter end of the stick? Nobody knows. Till people like Orji Uzor Kalu, Hope Uzodimma, and now, Dave Umahi, began to ask questions, and followed it with pragmatic action. That was how and why an APC NEC meeting was dotted by three prominent red caps.Wonders are part of the world, and will never end.

See what the entrance of Umahi into APC has done for the party. When in year 2015, Hurricane Buhari blew in, the APC had 24 Governors, PDP had 11, and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had one. But due to schisms and wrangling, APC states began to dwindle, till it was almost 18 to 17. Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto, Benue, Oyo, Edo, were all lost. If Ondo had not been won by Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu a couple of months back, it would have been the nunc dimitis of APC. The party was fast vanishing, and the auguries for 2023 were not good”

