‘Umahi has nothing to do with APC’ – PDP governors hit back

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday said Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi does not belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi had made the bizarre claim that only he could get away with anti-party activities.

And while a video exists in which the governor was seen saying so, the PDP Governors’ Forum described it as “fake news”.

Its Director-General, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said in a statement that the report was “blatant falsehood aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor and as well derailing him from his focus.”

The statement reads: “The author of that publication acted in bad fate, with malice and certainly with ulterior and sinister motives.

“On several occasions and at all times even in the face of stiff opposition and blackmail, Governor Umahi has always proven to be a committed party man.

“He loves the party; he loves the PDP Governors Forum, and they in turn love and cherish the friendship and bond between them.

“It is, therefore, no gainsaying that all this is about 2023, but may we hasten to add that there are more civilised and cultured ways to go about it.

“Yes, he, like every other key-player in the political arena, may have his ambitions and dreams upon the end of his current service tenure in 2023; he may aspire for any of the offices at the Presidential Villa, which of course he is constitutionally fit and qualified for, but that will certainly be on the platform of the PDP.

“We have enough reasons and instances to believe that he may have been quoted out of context in the now-viral online publication. We smell mischief.

“We see the handiwork of detractors who are too scared of his credentials and constantly growing legacies so far attained in governance in Ebonyi.

“We perceive falsehood from the pit of hell taken too far by those who are envious of the numerous gigantic projects his administration is handling; detractors who hate the fact that in the past four going to five years, Ebonyi how now become a huge construction site for infrastructural development too numerous to mention.

“Finally, we wish to emphatically state that Governor Umahi is 100 per cent and above dedicated to the PDP.

“We can boldly say that he has never and will never indulge in the profanity of playing double standards, not with a party like PDP which he holds dear to his heart.

“He is and will always remain a revered apostle of anti-party activities.”