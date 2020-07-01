Ultimate Love Winners, Rosemary and Onyekachi, Celebrate 3rd-Month Anniversary

Rosemary Afuwape and Onyekachi Ucheagwu continue to wax stronger.
Recently, the co-winners of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Love, took to their social media to celebrate their third month anniversary and their love for each other.
Said Rosemary:
I love u & I’m glad ur heart chose 2 love me I wanted u & I’m glad ur hands are the ones 2 put 2 sleep & get 2 aroused my skin wen I need. Oh how blessed I am that our soul connected as one; & chosen 2 make it graceful to the very end. Happy 3rd month anniversary.
While Onyekachi added:
I want to be the reason why you slightly tilt your phone away from others when you read my texts.😉😉 It’s been 3months of Friendship, Love, happiness, laughter and togetherness
Our love will continue to soar to greater heights to the admiration of many🥰🥰🥰 Happy Anniversary to
— Rosemary Afuwape (@officiallrosie) June 29, 2020