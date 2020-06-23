Ultimate Love Contestant, Dr Cherry Osigwe cusses Out Fans Calling Her Man Gay

Former love pad guest, Cherry Osigwe has warned trolls to desist from calling her partner, Michael Ngene, gay.

The former reality TV star, took to Instagram to cuss them out following various rumours that Michael was into men.

Cherry noted that unless these people had receipts to back up their claims, they better get off their backs.

Cherry Osigwe stated that trolls could afford to insult or troll him rather than the throwing around the ‘expensive accusation’.

She went on to lay heavy curses writing,

“If after this warning your mannerless self continue calling him gay, then be rest assured that you and all your generations will surely birth gays and be punished in both hell and earth”.

See her post below.

