Ultimate Love Co-Winner, Rosie Afuwape Gets Lexus Gift From Fans

Rosemary Afuwape aka Rosie is the latest reality TV star to be gifted a car by her fans.

The Ultimate Love co-winner was surprised with a Lexus SUV for her birthday on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Mum of two sons couldn’t hide her excitement after receiving the surprise present from her teeming fans.



Rosie who became a fan favourite on the show before emerging winner on March 29, 2020 alongside her fiance, Kachi was a teacher prior to entering the love dating reality TV show .

The Ogun state born beauty is enjoying all the perks of life after reality TV in Nigeria.