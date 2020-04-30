UK’s fundraising hero, Captain Tom Moore, celebrates 100th birthday in style

UK war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS via an audacious fundraising campaign, has celebrated his 100th birthday in style, with tributes pouring in from around the country.

With celebrations under way, the world war II hero has raised over £30m by completing laps of his garden for NHS Charities.

Moore, who was appointed an honorary colonel to mark his 100th birthday on Thursday, received more than 125,000 cards, as well as a personalised message from the Queen. He will be celebrating the day with his family, both in person and remotely.

He was also made an honorary member of the England cricket team.

“Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming,” Moore said.

“People keep saying what I have done is remarkable. However it’s actually what you have done for me which is remarkable.”

The occasion was also marked with an RAF flypast and birthday greetings from the Queen and prime minister.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

