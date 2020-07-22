UK Visa application resumes July 28

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said visa applications centres in the country would open from July 28, adding that Nigerians hoping to visit the UK could do so once international flights resume.

The British High Commission in Abuja had in a statement said visa application centres which were initially suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic would reopen “when it is safe to do”.

“We know there are many Nigerian nationals hoping to travel to the UK when flights resume, both for employment and to see family members.

“UKVI are working closely with TSL contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centres that were suspended due to COVID-19,” it had said.

But in a new update, the Commission wrote via Twitter, “Update on visas. Thank you to everyone for your questions and patience. But remember application centres open from 28 July.”

