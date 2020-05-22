UK Prime Minister Avoids Criminal Charges Over Relationship With Former Model

Boris Johnson will not be facing criminal investigation as a result of his relationship with US tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made this known.

Johnson while he served as Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 had a ‘close’ relationship with the former model.

A UK publication, in September 2019, alleged the above and stated that the Prime Minister failed to disclose his relationship Arcuri.

The papers also stated that she received thousands of pounds in public business funding from the UK government and was placed on official trade trips.

IOPC noted that a decision to award a £100,000 grant to a company run by Arcuri was appropriate. And after eight months of investigating the matter, no further action will be taken.

There were no legitimate grounds for a criminal investigation of Johnson.

Jennifer Arcuri has repeatedly refused to say whether she had had an affair with Johnson and the Prime Minister himself also denied any wrongdoing.

