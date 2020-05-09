UK Hip-Hop Star Ben ‘Ty’ Chijoke Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

British hip-hop icon, Ty, is reportedly dead.

Per Complex, the veteran who is best known for his 2004-released, Mercury Prize-nominated album Upward, died after contracting coronavirus.

Ty, whose real name is Ben Chijoke, was born in London to Nigerian parents. He released his debut LP, Awkward, in 2001, which showcased a super British take on American-styled boom-bap. It wasn’t long before his early tracks like “Oh You Want More” earning him a following.

The first report of his health came from a fundraiser that was launched in early April, which said that he was “admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to Covid-19. Shortly after, he was put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate to help his body receive the appropriate treatment.”

His condition improved and he was moved out of intensive care in April, but things soon worsened.

The fundraising organiser Diane Laidlaw said: “Ty’s condition had been improving but last week, while on a normal ward, he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately Ty’s body couldn’t fight back anymore… close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death.”

He was 47.

