UK Fundraising hero, Captain Tom Moore, awarded knighthood

England’s Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising heroics after a special nomination from the prime minister.

Captain Tom raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

As an honorary colonel, his official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under Ministry of Defence protocol, BBC writes.

Commenting on his decision to nominate him for knighthood, PM Boris Johnson said the centenarian had provided the country with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

The knighthood, which has been approved by the Queen, will be formally announced later today.

Capt Tom, who was given the honorary title of colonel on his 100th birthday, had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by walking laps of the 25m (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The war veteran however shattered every expectation by raising £32,794,701 from more than one and a half million supporters.

In a statement, Boris Johnson said Capt Tom’s “fantastic fundraising broke records” and “inspired the whole country”.

“On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He’s a true national treasure,” he said.