UK and EU strike historic Brexit deal

The United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) agreed Thursday on new Brexit trading arrangements more than four years after the former voted to leave the bloc.

The historic trade deal brings an end to years of tense negotiations and a potentially disastrous no-deal scenario.

The two sides reached a “zero tariff-zero quota deal” which will help smooth the trade of goods across the channel. It will bring relief to exporters on both sides that had been facing higher tariffs and costs had a deal not been reached.

The new deal still has to be ratified by the U.K. and EU parliaments in the coming days, with a vote in Westminster due Wednesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the deal.

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

“The arguments with our European partners were at times fierce but this, I believe, is a good deal for the whole of Europe,” Johnson said at a press conference.

While von der Leyen said: “It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

She added that Europe would continue to cooperate in all areas with the U.K., which she described as a “trusted partner.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

