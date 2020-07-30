UI student dies in factory accident in Ibadan

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Gbadebo Richard has died in a tragic accident at a factory in Ibadan.

According to a publication by UI’s Union of Campus Journalist (UCJ), Gbadebo was a 300-level student of the Department of European Studies, Faculty of Arts.

He reportedly died on Monday, after an accident at the factory where he worked in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the report, the death of Gbadebo was confirmed through a broadcast signed by the President and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Faculty of Arts, which read:

“It is completely disheartening to announce the death of Mr Gbadebo Richard, a 300-level student from the Department of European Studies. Your fervour to become greater in life was cut short by your sudden death. Death why?”

It is understood that the deceased, who was working as an operator at an industry, mistakenly slipped into the machine while at work on Monday.

A friend of the deceased who does not want her name in print said: “On the day of the incident, he went to pour powder in the machine and I think the nylon got stuck there and as he was trying to pull it out, he got stuck and the machine rolled upon him.

“The other workers didn’t even know initially, by when the powder moved to the packaging department, they saw that it was mixed with blood and they had to rush to the mixing department, where they saw only his leg.”

On Wednesday, the institution’s Students’ Union Government (SUG) protested over the death of Gbadebo in front of the company.

This was after they went to the deceased’s family house, who was buried on Wednesday, to commiserate with them, only to be told that since the incident occurred, the company had not reached out to them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

