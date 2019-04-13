UI Student Crushed to Death after Paying Fees

A student at the Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan (UI) was killed in a ghastly manner Friday in a crash involving a tricycle and a waste disposal truck at Leventis area of Sango in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Eyewitnesses say two other victims were also seriously injured in the accident that occurred around 9:30am while the student identified as Balkis Adeniyi was returning from a bank where she had gone to pay her school fees.

An eyewitness, Bamgbose Omobola, blamed the crash on speeding on the part of the tricycle rider, adding that the victim (Adeniyi) died immediately after the accident, Punch writes.

The eyewitness said,

“The lady was coming from a bank at Ajibade where she had gone to pay her school fees.

“Her phone and bag were recovered. When the bag was searched, her school identity card was found there. She was a student of UI. We contacted her parents.

“The two other victims who had injuries in the heads and legs had been taken to a hospital for treatment.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the accident saying, “Yes, it was true. The Divisional Police Officer, Mokola Police Station, confirmed it to me and we have commenced investigation into the matter.”