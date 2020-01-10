Ugwuanyi appoints Nollywood star as ambassador on youth development

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Nollywood actress Reaheal Okonkwo, as Enugu State Ambassador on Youth Development.

The popular actress announced the good news via her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself and the governor holding what appeared to be her appointment letter.

” I am overwhelmed and glad to inform you that I have been appointed the Enugu State Ambassador on Youth Development by the state governor, His Excellency IFEANYI LAWRENCE UGWUANYI (GBURUS).

“I am humbled that my state found me worthy to represent them and I promise to do my utmost best towards creating positive impact in the lives of Youths and the people of Enugu State at large.

#Enugu State is in hand of God

#Nkolinwansukka

#Ugommandigbo, she captioned the photo.

Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is a fast rising Nollywood actress, model, singer, dancer and a philanthropist.

She made her Nollywood debut in 2007, and is most famous for her role in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Nkoli Nwa Nsukka”, an Igbo indigenous movie produced and directed by Mac Collins Chidebe.