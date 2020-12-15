Ugandan Singer, Cindy Sanyu, Catches Flak for Calling Omah Lay an “Idiot”

Cindy Sanyu is catching all the flak on social media for insulting Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

Recall that the Omah Laya and Tems were whisked away by the Uganda Police for performing in a crowded concert against the rules of the country that set up laws to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, Omah Lay tweeted their ordeal. You can read all about it here.

While many Nigerians have called for their release, Ugandan singer Cindy hopped on her Instagram to call Omah Lay an “idiot” for showing up and posting photos of the concert on his social media. And this has riled Nigerians, who are still upset with the situation.

See Cindy’s post:

And see some of the reactions:

