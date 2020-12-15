Ugandan presidential candidate, Bobi Wine calls for release of Omah Lay, Tems

Ugandan presidential candidate under the umbrella of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, has called for the release of Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems.

The Nigeria superstar singers were arrested in Uganda for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines. They were arrested after their performances at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Singer-turned-politician, Bobi Wine is a well-known reggae star and an actor in Uganda.

In the wake of the outrage caused by their arrest, he took to his Twitter platform to call for the release of the Nigerian singers.

“There is no rule of law in Uganda. This country runs on orders from a small circle of oppressors who dispense orders that are implemented without question. There’s absolutely no reason why our brothers should still be detained yet their concert was under police watch #FreeOmahLay,” he wrote.

