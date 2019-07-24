Ugandan Pop Star Lawmaker Declares for President

Pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine on Wednesday officially announced he would take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 national elections.

Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades, leaving Uganda’s youthful population hungry for change.

“On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you (Museveni) to a free and fair election in 2021,” the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, announced at an event at his home in Kampala.

Wine was wearing a red tie and his signature red beret, which he has called a “symbol of resistance”, a look copied by dozens of supporters of his “People Power” movement — which he has yet to register as a political party, APF writes.

As a pop star Bobi Wine, 37, blended lyrics on social justice and poverty with catchy Afrobeat rhythms, earning him committed fans among Uganda’s often poor urban youth.

Nicknamed “His Excellency the Ghetto President”, Wine entered parliament in 2017 and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74.

One of Wine’s songs contains the lyrics “freedom fighters become dictators,” while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.

He has faced repeated arrests while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.