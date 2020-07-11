Ufuoma McDermott Kneeling and Facing the Wall After Ali Baba Ordered Her To is Saturday’s Humour

Ufuoma McDermott is one obedient woman who does exactly as her elders say.

The Nollywood actress was ordered to kneel down, face the wall and have the picture taken as evidence after she butchered the meaning of ‘pager’ in Ali Baba’s comment.

The mother of two who revealed that her son was only too glad to oblige the veteran comedian’s request to take a shot of his mother serving her ‘punishment’, said she didn’t do anything wrong but as a good woman, she had to respect Ali Baba and serve the punishment he doled out to her.

The hilarious photo is what Saturday humour is about.

