Ufuoma McDermott at Loggerheads With Hubby Over Flogging Kids

Ufuoma McDermott shared that she has differing opinions from her husband when it comes to disciplining their children.

The 39-year-old mother of two made this known when she posed a question to her Instagram followers asking fans;

“In an argument with hubby:

IS IT ACTUALLY POSSIBLE TO BRING UP A VERY DISCIPLINED CHILD WITHOUT #FLOGGING ?

Let’s get your experience as a child, a parent or both please. 😭😭😭”

It is safe to say who is on what end of the flogging spectrum as Ufuoma Mcdermott is married to Steven McDermott, a British nationale and Nigerian parents as a rule are not known to ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’.

Opinions on the matter were divided as some were for flogging and others against it as seen in the comment section of that post.

What are your thoughts on the matter?