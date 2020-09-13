UFC Star McGregor arrested for sexual assault

Mixed-martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was arrested Thursday in Corsica, France, for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The 32-year-old Irishman was released on Saturday without being charged following the incident which allegedly took place in a bar in Corsica.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” prosecutors said in a statement, AFP writes.

McGregor, through his manager and spokesperson, denied any allegation of sexual misconduct.

“He has been interviewed and released,” McGregor legal spokesperson Karen Kessler said, according to ESPN.

McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, said “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” the outlet reported.

ESPN reports that McGregor was in the area of the French island for the Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge, in which teams of athletes steer water bikes from Monaco to Corsica for charity.

McGregor, who announced his retirement from the Octagon earlier this year, was previously charged in 2019 after allegedly punching a man in a bar in Dublin. The MMA star later pleaded guilty and reached a settlement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

