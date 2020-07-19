UFC: Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman suspended for 6 months

Nigeria’s UFC star, Kamaru Usman, has been handed a six-month medical suspension after breaking his nose in the fight against Jorge Masvidal.

Usman, nicknamed, The Nigerian Nightmare, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title at the fight island last weekend.

The 33-year-old native of Edo State is now set to miss six months of action while he is forced to recover.

Usman will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while he recuperates.

Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will miss a month himself due to a forehead laceration sustained in his defeat.

The American took the fight on just six days’ notice but failed to pull off a miraculous win.

But Usman has insisted he has another ideal candidate on his mind – former two-weight world champion Georges St-Pierre.

The 39-year-old Canadian hasn’t fought in the Octagon since 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight strap.

Asked who he would love to fight next, Usman told TMZ Sports: “Honestly I would have to say Georges St-Pierre.

“Right now we’re tied for the record, most consecutive wins in the welterweight division.

“Georges is a tough guy, Georges is a legend, Georges is a guy that’s been around for a while…

“[He] has put his time in and is considered as one of the best, and that’s where I aim to be.

“Georges can still do it, he proved it two years ago when he came back, I feel he’s still able to do it.

“I feel he’s still able to come in and be that opponent that people are unsure, like you know what, ‘we don’t know if Usman has got this one,’ and I think that Georges St-Pierre can be that guy.

“If Georges wants to do it, Georges can get it too.”

