UEFA targets August 29 Champions League final

Europe’s football governing body Uefa is working on plans that would see the Champions League final end the 2019-20 season on 29 August.

European top football officials will meet on 23 April for more discussions about how to complete a campaign which has been disrupted by coronavirus.

It is understood that the idea is still to finish the season as a whole at the end of August, with all outstanding games played.

That would mean the Champions League final taking place in Istanbul on 29 August, with the Europa League final in Gdansk three days earlier.

Two scenarios for getting to that situation are under consideration.

The first is to play the quarter-finals and semi-finals as two-legged matches as normal, in July and August.

The second would be for the games to be played as one-off fixtures after the end of the domestic seasons, potentially condensing the end of the competition into a week-long mini tournament.

While four of the eight Champions League quarter-finalists are already known, the scheduling is more complicated in the Europa League because all eight last-16 second-leg ties are still to be played, with two matches, involving Spanish and Italian teams, yet to play the first legs.