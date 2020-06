Uche Ogbodo wishes she was popular in the United States.

The actress recently shared series of new studio-shot and heavily edited photos which did get the kind of attention she had hoped they would get. Which was why she took to her Instagram Stories to call out her fans.

“Infact I wish I’m a star in America not Nigeria,” she began. “If you don’t do giveaway, nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself. I just hate it.”

Ouch.

See her post below:

