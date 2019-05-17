Uche Ogbodo Celebrates Birthday With Nude Photos: “I’m a Goddess.”

Happy birthday to Uche Ogbodo!

The Nollywood actress is set to turn 33 on May 18, and to celebrate her birthday, she took to her Instagram to share her new earth-toned nude photos, with a caption in which she described herself as a goddess.

She wrote:

“I didn’t choose this life, this life chose me.

I didn’t Choose to Be Born without a Silver Spoon, the option wasn’t given to me.

I never chose to be born in Poverty, To Grow Up in the Ghetto, to Drop Out of School, I just Found myself there.

I didn’t Choose to be A STAR, although I Knew I was Special, My Parents knew it too Until Nollywood Chose me. .

I always Dreamt and prayed for Love, for a Real Man a husband, for A happy Family, But Single MOTHERHOOD Chose me.

They All Chose ME without My Permission!.

The Only Choice I have Is In Choosing Who I want ME to BE, A GODDESS. 🍂

So Before you criticise me, PRAY for me, I need My Strength, Your Strength, and Devine Strength.

Becos this woman Right here has seen the good, the bad and the Ugly….But I Survived.

A Goddess is not Afraid to Fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right Up.

For I have what it takes, FIERCE, SIMPLE, CRAZY, SMART, STRONG, hehehe to Rewrite My STORY. .

Happy birthday to me 💖.