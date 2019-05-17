Uche Ogbodo Celebrates Birthday With Nude Photos: “I’m a Goddess.”

Happy birthday to Uche Ogbodo!
The Nollywood actress is set to turn 33 on May 18, and to celebrate her birthday, she took to her Instagram to share her new earth-toned nude photos, with a caption in which she described herself as a goddess.
She wrote:
“I didn’t choose this life, this life chose me.
I didn’t Choose to Be Born without a Silver Spoon, the option wasn’t given to me.
I never chose to be born in Poverty, To Grow Up in the Ghetto, to Drop Out of School, I just Found myself there.
I didn’t Choose to be A STAR, although I Knew I was Special, My Parents knew it too Until Nollywood Chose me. .
I always Dreamt and prayed for Love, for a Real Man a husband, for A happy Family, But Single MOTHERHOOD Chose me.
They All Chose ME without My Permission!.
The Only Choice I have Is In Choosing Who I want ME to BE, A GODDESS. 🍂
So Before you criticise me, PRAY for me, I need My Strength, Your Strength, and Devine Strength.
Becos this woman Right here has seen the good, the bad and the Ugly….But I Survived.
A Goddess is not Afraid to Fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right Up.
For I have what it takes, FIERCE, SIMPLE, CRAZY, SMART, STRONG, hehehe to Rewrite My STORY. .
Happy birthday to me 💖.
See the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
I didn't choose this Life ,this Life Chose me. I didnt Choose to Be Born without a Silver Spoon, the option wasnt given to me. . I never chose to be born in Poverty, To grow Up in the Ghetto,To Drop Out of School , I just Found mySelf there. . I Didnt Choose to be A STAR, although I Knew i was Special, My Parents knew it too, Until Nollywood Chose me. . I always Dreamt and prayed for Love, for a Real Man a husband, for A happy Family , But Single MOTHERHOOD Chose me. . They All Chose ME without My Permission!. . The Only Choice I have Is In Choosing Who I want ME to BE, A GODDESS. 🍂 So Before you criticise me, PRAY for me, I need My Strength, Your Strength, and Devine Strength. . Becos this woman Right here has seen the good, the bad and the Ugly….But I Survived. A Goddess is not Afraid to Fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right Up. For I have what it takes, FIERCE, SIMPLE, CRAZY, SMART, STRONG, hehehe to Rewrite My STORY. . Happy birthday to me 💖. . . #birthdaygirl #birthday #goddess #ucheogbodo #birthdaybehavior #blessed #anotheryearofgrace #gratitude #love #beautiful #sexy #fire #taurus #celebrity
View this post on Instagram
It is amazing How We Waste Days , Waste Months, Waste Years, living In other People's Paradise. Wishing We had Another Persons Life, SAD ! . Why Can't We STRIFE hard! , PRAY Hard, WORK hard to be the best Version of Ourselves, An Original. . People be Busy Showing Off their lives , even their Fake Lives ,things that are important to them on the Gram,Fb, Twitter, And you are Sitting there ,Mopping,Drowning in their lives , wishing that you could be living the life they seem to be living instead of Working your way up to be blessed with the Real MVP lifestyle , My Dear Time waits for no MAN…💖. . This is your Wakeup Call, Be YOURSELF, YOU ARE BORN GREAT, YOU ARE UNIQUE, THE WORLD NEEDS YOU, FIND YOUR OWN PURPOSE.. . . Happy birthday to Me 💖. . . #birthdaygirl #birthday #goddess #ucheogbodo #birthdaybehavior #blessed #anotheryearofgrace #gratitude #love #beautiful #sexy #fire #taurus #celebrity
View this post on Instagram
She is Fierce. She is Simple. She Is Crazy and always have Something to Say. . She has Flaws, but when she is down she gets right back Up. She Is a Beast in her own Way but Only One word describes Her best… STRONG ! . . . #birthdaygirl #birthday #goddess #ucheogbodo #birthdaybehavior #blessed #anotheryearofgrace #gratitude #love #beautiful #sexy #fire #taurus #celebrity