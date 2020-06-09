Uche Nelo Exposes Twitter User Who Recorded Her Sex Vid & Shared With Cohorts

Uche Nelo Umolu has called out a former partner, Mayowa Balogun, who she says recorded a video of them during sex and shared this with his friends and brother.

According to Umulo, she had agreed to a consesual sex with Balogun, but while her back was turned during sex, he recorded a video of her, and then proceeded to share it with his cohorts.

She later discovered this and confronted him and he denied the claims. And when she saw the proof while filming him with his phone, he coerced a forgiveness out of her. Then things took a shocking turn when he blocked her on social media but went to share this story with his followers on Twitter to gather sympathy in fears that she would come forward with her story.

Which is why she is now telling her story.

She summarised his now-deleted post, saying:

This is the original post from Mayowa now deleted.
– Notice the intro
– notice the admit of fear and anxiety not actual remorse
– notice the manipulation
– notice the attempt at “forgiveness card”
– notice the way he leveraged our nonexistent friendship

I was not warned

See her posts below:

,

