Uche Nelo Exposes Twitter User Who Recorded Her Sex Vid & Shared With Cohorts

Uche Nelo Umolu has called out a former partner, Mayowa Balogun, who she says recorded a video of them during sex and shared this with his friends and brother.

According to Umulo, she had agreed to a consesual sex with Balogun, but while her back was turned during sex, he recorded a video of her, and then proceeded to share it with his cohorts.

She later discovered this and confronted him and he denied the claims. And when she saw the proof while filming him with his phone, he coerced a forgiveness out of her. Then things took a shocking turn when he blocked her on social media but went to share this story with his followers on Twitter to gather sympathy in fears that she would come forward with her story.

Which is why she is now telling her story.

She summarised his now-deleted post, saying:

This is the original post from Mayowa now deleted.

– Notice the intro

– notice the admit of fear and anxiety not actual remorse

– notice the manipulation

– notice the attempt at “forgiveness card”

– notice the way he leveraged our nonexistent friendship I was not warned

See her posts below:

I am not letting this man take my own power away from me. Nice try with the “confession” On June 28th 2019, Mayowa Balogun @sweeegu video recorded me during sexual intercourse without my consent and sent it to his friends and brother. pic.twitter.com/akX8VMD0tZ — khaleesi. (@KingNelo13) June 8, 2020

No warning. No call or attempts to reach out. Went out of his way to block me. Called me sharing my story to my friends as threats. Then proceeded to open MY wound in public before everyone. Lord, there’s so much levels to my emotions is unreal. I was so blindsided. — khaleesi. (@KingNelo13) June 9, 2020

Again Mayowa did not do this because he gives a fuck. He did this as his own way of weaponizing my business against me. Again this man does not have a single remorse but is dedicated to harming me some more pic.twitter.com/xerZc32yYZ — khaleesi. (@KingNelo13) June 8, 2020

