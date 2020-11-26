Uche Jombo Stands With Meghan Markle: “Miscarriage is Difficult”

Uche Jombo has shared her support for Meghan Markle, who recently shared a personal piece about her recent miscarriage.

In case you missed it: the Duchess of Sussex wrote a very person opinion piece for the New York Times, in which she revealed she was pregnant with her second child but suffered a miscarriage in July.

The Duchess wrote that she “felt a sharp cramp” while changing the diaper of her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom she welcomed in 2019. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

She continued, revealing how she and her husband Prince Harry dealt with the loss: “I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

You can read all about it here.

As usual, the British racists had unkind things to say about the Duchess, with some claiming she was “seeking attention” by coming out with her story.

Uche Jombo disagrees with this.

“Miscarriage is difficult. Reading that you’re not alone is always helpful and it’s comforting. Can’t imagine any sane person saying Meghan Markle writing about her experience in Times is for attention,” she tweeted.

Read her post:

Miscarriage is difficult. Reading that you're not alone is always helpful and it's comforting. Can't imagine any sane person saying Meghan Markle writing about her experience in Times is for attention. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) November 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

