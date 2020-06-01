Uche Jombo Slams Folks Who Derail Conversations About Rape

Uche Jombo has some words with folks who are spitting venom following the heavy conversations about rape in Nigeria.

Yesterday, Genevieve Nnaji set social media on fire after she spoke candidly about the horror women have to deal with everyday because of men, and many people had a problem with that.

They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice,” said the legendary actress in her tweet.

This triggered men who insulted or criticised her, with many attempting to change the conversation by claiming that men get raped too.

Now, Uche Jombo has fired back at those who have a problem with the current conversation about women/girls getting raped. “Only Rapists will be triggered with a tweet condemning RAPE,” she said.

