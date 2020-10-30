Uche Jombo Shades the Heck Out of Desmond Elliot Over Social Media Comments

Uche Jombo joined the list of Nigerians on social media, who had a lot to say about Desmond Elliot’s insults.

In case you missed all the drama: Desmond Elliot is catching a lot of flak on social media for insulting Nigerians who are calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the massacre that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

In new videos that are making rounds on social media, the former actor turned politician called the protesters “kids”, ranted about how these supposed children insulted folks like him online, before he went on to accuse celebrities and influencers of using their platforms  to spread hate toward the government.

This is why Uche Jombo, Davido and other stars have taken to their pages to read him for filth.

See Jombo’s comments:

