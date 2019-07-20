Uche Jombo Declares Wizkid a ‘National Treasure’

Everyone is talking about Wizkid again and it is all praises or criticisms, depending on who you are listening to.

Two days ago, the Instagram handle of the singer’s manager-babymama, Jada Pollock, accused him of violently accusing over the years, that she no longer will raise their son Zion in such toxic atmosphere. Well, the London-based manager returned after 24 hours, after the story had triggered heated reactions all over the world, to say that her account got hacked.

People still don’t believe that retraction.

On the other hand, Wizkid collaborated with Beyonce on Brown Skin Girl, which is collected in The Lion King Album: The Gift, and everyone loves it. Many have praised Wizkid’s exceptional delivery and believe he may be getting that Grammy Award this time. And it is why Uche Jombo has stepped up and declared him a “national treasure.”

See her tweets below:

Wizkid is a national treasure. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) July 19, 2019

"Brown skin girl" is a whole mood. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) July 19, 2019