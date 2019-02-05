Uche Jombo Calls Out Folks Who Upload Nollywood Movies Online

Uche Jombo recently noticed a worrying trend and have now taken to her Instagram to address it.

The filmmaker-actress says there is a disturbing rise in the illegal upload of Nollywood movies online by unknown persons. And she wants everyone to know how crippling such practices are, that this practice continue to obstruct and divert the revenue the filmmakers would have made from their productions.

“Let’s discuss Nollywood illegal uploads please which is not just a sin against the filmmakers but sin against God. Are you kidding me? Do you know what WE go through?” she wrote.

She continued, noting that she “had an interesting chat with some people who uploaded my film DAMAGE illegally on their site: and how that person did not feel any sort of remorse, rather thought that the filmmaker already made enough money from her production.

This is heartbreaking, especially because there are no technological advancements in the country that could help in fishing out and prosecuting such criminals.

See her note below: