Uche Elendu Laments Looting of Her Store by Angry Mob

Uche Elendu has lamented the looting of her store by angry rioters who carted away goods and destroyed the place.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures from the destruction left behind by the looters, which occured on Wednesday following the #LekkiMassacre of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Uche Elendu revealed that she was still trying to put herself together over the tragic killings of innocent and unarmed Nigerians when she got news that her store had been looted by some miscreants.

The business woman noted that the store was years of struggle, hardwork and investment put in brick and mortar but despite her losses, she is grateful for life.

