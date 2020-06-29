Uche Elendu Calls Out Nigeria Customs Over ‘Exorbitant Custom Duty’ Charges

Uche Elendu has a message for the federal government.

The actress-businesswoman took to her Instagram to bring Nigeria’s attention to the staggering amounts demanded by the officers of the Nigeria Customs who clear imported goods.

According to the actress, the charges are too “exorbitant” and unfair to people who do not have “to be driven into fraud to make a living.”

She continued, Please encourage us so that our end consumers will not have to buy our goods at outrageous prices due to exorbitant custom duties imposed on us by some get rich quick officers in charge.”

And she went on to tag the necessary authorities, and also encouraged business owners to speak up. “This has to stop please,” she said.

See her post below:

